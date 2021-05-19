Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 2,915 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

