Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 34,370 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.13. 10,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,815. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.