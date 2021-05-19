Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 34,370 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.13. 10,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,815. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.39. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

