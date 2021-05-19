Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 76,256 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,000. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 398,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,470,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $181.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,246. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

