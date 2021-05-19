Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,000. Crown Castle International comprises 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average of $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

