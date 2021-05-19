Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.1% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,737. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

