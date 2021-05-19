Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $632.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $303.73 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

