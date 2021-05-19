STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.34. 11,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,258. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $139.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.