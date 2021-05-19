Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells $138,844.50 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,684. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harsco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

