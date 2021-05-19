Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells $138,844.50 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,684. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.