MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 153,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

