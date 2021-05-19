Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,973,000 after buying an additional 832,986 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.