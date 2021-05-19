Charter Trust Co. Sells 96 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.63. 146,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,633. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.47 and a 12-month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

