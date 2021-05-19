Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,231. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.45 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average is $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.