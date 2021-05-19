The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.25.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of MIDD traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,446. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

