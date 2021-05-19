Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives $2.26 Average PT from Analysts

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

MOTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,696. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. Analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

