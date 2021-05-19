170,891 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,113,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE MP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.11. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last ninety days.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

