Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

NOW stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $352.07 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

