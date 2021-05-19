Neblio Price Hits $1.59 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $27.86 million and $1.96 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00053535 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011995 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,884,359 coins and its circulating supply is 17,496,526 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

