Modefi (MOD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.65 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Modefi has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $35.72 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00007133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.56 or 0.01303775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.89 or 0.10464017 BTC.

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,665,005 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

