Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $8.86 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00006230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $86,823.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002151 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00095407 BTC.
About Diamond
According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “
Buying and Selling Diamond
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
