UBP Investment Advisors SA Invests $470,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 85,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

