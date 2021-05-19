UBP Investment Advisors SA Makes New $580,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.