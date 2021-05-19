Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$39.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.06.

STLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of STLC stock traded down C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.29. 89,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,509. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$6.55 and a 12 month high of C$39.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -196.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stelco’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

