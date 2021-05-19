Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.16. The stock had a trading volume of 152,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,441. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

