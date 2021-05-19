Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $105,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $6.62. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.07.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.