M&T Bank Corp Sells 464 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,211.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,381.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2,197.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

