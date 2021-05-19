Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.42

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and traded as low as C$10.07. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 143,013 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

