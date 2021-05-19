Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.08

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and traded as high as $32.75. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 1,967 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

