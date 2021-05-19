The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.67

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $9.90. The L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 54,913 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.