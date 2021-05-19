Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

NYSE TEO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telecom Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

