CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,969. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.