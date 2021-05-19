Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 9,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,156,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $705,346.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,539,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,206,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

