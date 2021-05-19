VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.92. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 116,256 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.