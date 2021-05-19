Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Makes New $210,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,061 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $713,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 266,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 47,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Target by 63.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.32. 328,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

