Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,678,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 68,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

