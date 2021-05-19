2,200 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. 1,453,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,188,341. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53.

