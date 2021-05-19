Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.38. 26,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s payout ratio is 168.33%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

