Analysts Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $12.16

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Zynga stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 274,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,088. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -340.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,606. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

