Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.440–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.52 million.Fastly also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.190–0.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. Fastly has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,224 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

