Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,051. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

