Cincinnati Insurance Co. Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 73,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. 12,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

