Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,599 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up approximately 1.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.44. 15,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

