Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 12,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

