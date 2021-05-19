Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hasbro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hasbro by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

