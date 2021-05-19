Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.41 ($60.48).

PHIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.