1,026 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Chubb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 230,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.89. 56,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,421. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.