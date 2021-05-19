Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

OTCMKTS WYNMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.