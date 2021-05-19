Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Billion

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $7.03 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00079493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.01308512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.67 or 0.10424754 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

