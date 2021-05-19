-$0.05 EPS Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). Materialise posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.38 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

