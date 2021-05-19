Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $18.39 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

